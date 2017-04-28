BRIEF-Regency Centers says entered amendment to forward sale agreement
* Regency Centers Corp - on june 14, entered amendment to forward sale agreement dated march 17, 2016 - sec filing
April 28 Oppenheimer Holdings Inc
* Oppenheimer holdings inc. Reports first quarter 2017 earnings and announces quarterly dividend
* Q1 loss per share $0.36
* Q1 revenue $213.3 million versus $215 million
* Says aum increased 8.9% to $25.8 billion at march 31, 2017 compared with $23.7 billion at march 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Regency Centers Corp - on june 14, entered amendment to forward sale agreement dated march 17, 2016 - sec filing
* Home Capital Group Inc - aggregate available liquidity and credit capacity $1.12 billion as of June 13 versus $1.12 billion as of June 12
June 14 Avon Products Inc Chief Executive Sheri McCoy is expected to step down, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.