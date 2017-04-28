April 28 Oppenheimer Holdings Inc

* Oppenheimer holdings inc. Reports first quarter 2017 earnings and announces quarterly dividend

* Q1 loss per share $0.36

* Q1 revenue $213.3 million versus $215 million

* Says aum increased 8.9% to $25.8 billion at march 31, 2017 compared with $23.7 billion at march 31, 2016