April 25 Skyline Investment SA:

* Informs that OPS Invest SA acquired 54.13 percent of the company's stake following the capital increase

* Before the transaction OPS Invest SA did not own any company's shares

* OPS Invest SA acquired 11.8 million shares of G series for 1 zloty ($0.26) per share