BRIEF-Wolters Kluwer announces completion of divestment of its transport services
* WOLTERS KLUWER COMPLETES DIVESTMENT OF TRANSPORT SERVICES
June 29 Opsens Inc
* Opsens reports Q3 2017 results - another record quarter with revenues up 130% to $4.9 million
* Says in Q3, consolidated sales increased by 130%, supported by FFR sales growth
* Qtrly loss per share $0.02
* Qtrly sales $4.8 million versus. $2 million
* Opsens Inc says appointment of Robin Villeneuve as chief financial officer
* Danaher - On June 30, DH Europe Finance issued Eur 250 million of floating rate senior notes due 2022, Eur 600 million of 1.200% senior notes due 2027
