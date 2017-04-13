UPDATE 1-UK's Hammond, saved from purge, set to renew Brexit push
* Hammond reported to want to keep Britain in EU customs union
April 13 Optimum Re Spain Socimi SA
* Says market value of its portfolio of real estate assets of 79.5 million euros ($84.45 million) at end-Dec. 2016 Source text: bit.ly/2oD699h
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9414 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Hammond reported to want to keep Britain in EU customs union
* Nintendo jumps on enthusiasm for Super Mario Odyssey for Switch
* Acquires 7.11 percent stake in Careem for $62 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: