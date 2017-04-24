BRIEF-Atlantia intends to keep Abertis on the stock exchange
* SAYS IN PROSPECTUS THAT IT INTENDS TO MAINTAIN THE HEADQUARTERS AND DECISION CENTER OF ABERTIS
April 24 Opus Bank
* Opus Bank announces first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.24 excluding items
* Q1 earnings per share $0.21
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says total net interest income decreased 7% to $56.1 million in Q1 of 2017 from $60.2 million in Q4 of 2016
* Net charge-offs were $5.1 million in Q1 of 2017, compared to $19.2 million in Q4 of 2016
* Net interest margin decreased 22 basis points to 3.14% in Q1 of 2017 from 3.36% in Q4 of 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 15 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
WASHINGTON, June 15 The U.S. Justice Department on Thursday announced the filing of complaints to recover about $540 million it says was stolen from 1Malaysia Development Berhad, the latest legal action tied to alleged money laundering at the sovereign wealth fund.