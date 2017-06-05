UPDATE 4-Turkey sends Qatar food and soldiers, discusses Gulf tensions with Saudi
* Ankara also sending 25 soldiers, armoured vehicles (Adds Erdogan spokesman)
June 5Oracle Corp Japan
* Says it names current president and chief executive officer Hiroshige Sugihara as new chairman
* Says it names Frank Obermayer as new chief executive officer
* Says effective June 5
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/5GnZ9e
* Annual results announcement for the year ended 31 March 2017
NEW YORK, June 22 U.S. startup Civic has sold $33 million in digital currency tokens for its identity verification project in a public sale, the company's co-founder and Chief Executive Vinny Lingham told Reuters.