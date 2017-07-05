BRIEF-China FDA approves ctas for Beyondspring's second global plinabulin registrational trial
* China FDA approves ctas for beyondspring’s second global plinabulin registrational trial for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia prevention
July 5 Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Oramed announces dual-listing on Tel Aviv stock exchange
* Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc - Based on current market capitalization of company, it is expected that Oramed will be included in TA SME-60 index
* Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc - Oramed common stock will continue to be listed and traded on Nasdaq capital markets
BRUSSELS, July 6 General Electric, German drugmaker Merck KGaA, and Japan's Canon risk hefty fines after EU antitrust regulators accused them of providing misleading information during separate merger deals.
* Baxter, Ramot at Tel Aviv University and Tel Aviv Sourasky medical center partner to bring new surgical innovations worldwide