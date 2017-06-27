EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil markets seesaw on reform uncertainty

SAO PAULO, June 28 Brazilian markets seesawed on Wednesday as traders awaited further clues over the future of President Michel Temer's economic reform plans amid a political crisis. The Brazilian real strengthened 0.6 percent after trading near flat earlier in the session. The country's benchmark Bovespa stock index fell as much as 0.4 percent before rebounding to gain 0.5 percent at its peak. A growing corruption scandal has fueled bets of delays to the implementation o