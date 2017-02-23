Feb 23 Orange Sa

* Orange CEO Stephane Richard says in an interview with BFM Business radio station that does not aim to buy Vivendi's pay-TV Canal Plus

* Orange CEO says Canal Plus is not for sale, no talks going on between Vivendi and Orange on a potential stake acquisition in Canal Plus

* Orange CEO says a reduction of French state shareholdings 'would not be a problem' for the group Further company coverage: (Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain and Gwenaelle Barzic)