BRIEF-Pendrell Corp says unit and Western Digital Corp signed agreements
* Memory Technologies, LLC, a unit of co, and Western Digital Corporation have entered into a settlement and patent license agreement
Feb 23 Orange SA
* Orange CEO Stephane Richard says there are no talks going on a the moment for a deal to cut number of french telecoms operators
* Richard says group would be first to benefit from a market consolidation in France
* Richard says does not plan to create sports channel by buying sports rights
* Richard says is open to a partnership with Vivendi's pay-tv Canal Plus on sports rights
* Richard says group to focus on Africa and Middle-East region in terms of M&A
* Richard says does not see any 'real opportunity' in terms of M&A in Europe
* Richard makes no commitment to progressively increase the dividend over the next few years Further company coverage: (Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain)
* Says its unit signs cooperation agreement to set up fund of size 2 billion yuan ($293.58 million) with partner
* Group is expected to record a loss attributable to equity holders of co of approximately HK$5 million for year ended 31 March, 2017