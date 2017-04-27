April 27 Orange Polska SA
* The chief executive of Orange Polska, Jean-Francois
Fallacher, says company not to engage in aggressive mobile
pricing strategies
* "We at Orange are not going to enter into any aggressive
price strategies, that is absolutely clear. We obviously hope
the competition would become, let's say, more reasonable looking
at the very high prices we paid for 4G licenses," he says at
webcast after presenting Q2 results
* Orange Polska, a unit of France's Orange is
Poland's largest telecoms operator
* Orange Polska Chief Financial Officer Maciej Nowohonski
says: "on the real estate front, I hope we will be able to post
to you better results in Q2 than in Q1"
* Last year, Nowohonski said the company would try to
accelerate the sale of its real estate assets as it struggles
with falling revenue from its legacy fixed line business and
faces high fiber investment expenditures
* Nowohonski says Orange Polska expects slower year-on-year
growth in revenue from mobile equipment in Q2 than in Q1, says
"starting from Q3 and Q4 ... you should not see strong increases
because we are going to continue with more or less 300 million
zlotys of installments. That is what we plan."
* Orange Polska Q1 results presentation: here
(Reporting by Marcin Goettig)