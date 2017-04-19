April 19 Orange Sky Golden Harvest Entertainment Holdings Ltd

* Xin ye, Dadi Cinema, Nan Hai And City Entertainment entered into Xin Ye Sale and Purchase Agreement

* Pursuant to deal Dadi Cinema has conditionally agreed to purchase Xin Ye shares at Xin Ye share consideration

* In event that closing takes place no later than 15 September 2017, Xin Ye share consideration shall be RMB240 million