BRIEF-Revance Therapeutics updates on phase 2 clinical trial results
* Positive Belmont phase 2 trial results published in dermatologic surgery
March 1 OraSure Technologies Inc
* OraSure Technologies Inc - OraSure receives global fund classification to enable HIV self-test procurement
* OraSure Technologies Inc - Classification facilitates product procurement for 12 months with global fund and/or UNITAID resources
* Selecta Biosciences reports data from ongoing phase 2 trial of lead candidate, sel-212, in development for chronic severe gout
* Moleculin announces intent to expand annamycin planned clinical trial to include sites in Poland