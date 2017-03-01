BRIEF-Charter Hall Retail REIT executes contract to divest Gladstone Square
* Executed a contract to divest Gladstone Square for $31.5 million
March 1 Orava Asuntorahasto Oyj:
* Q4 revenue 2.6 million euros ($2.7 million) versus 4.5 million euros year ago
* Q4 comprehensive loss 0.5 million euros versus profit 1.3 million euros year ago
* Proposal to general meeting concerning dividends to be paid in 2017 is 0.03 euro per share for each quarter, i.e., a total of 0.12 euro per share.
* Estimates that its result for 2017 would be positive and in range of 2 million-5 million euros Source text for Eikon:
* Euro zone may extend Greek loan maturities in 2018 by 0-15 years
June 16 Australian shares are expected to trade higher on Friday, even after technology shares in the United States resumed their recent sell-off and energy stocks fell as high global inventories pressured oil prices, dragging Wall Street lower. The U.S. tech index was pulled down by heavyweights, including Apple Inc and Alphabet Inc after bearish research comments. Oil prices dipped for a second straight day on the back of a surprise buil