March 1 Orava Asuntorahasto Oyj:

* Q4 revenue 2.6 million euros ($2.7 million) versus 4.5 million euros year ago

* Q4 comprehensive loss 0.5 million euros versus profit 1.3 million euros year ago

* Proposal to general meeting concerning dividends to be paid in 2017 is 0.03 euro per share for each quarter, i.e., a total of 0.12 euro per share.

* Estimates that its result for 2017 would be positive and in range of 2 million-5 million euros Source text for Eikon:

