BRIEF-Bekaert and ArcelorMittal successfully close Sumaré deal
* REG-BEKAERT AND ARCELORMITTAL SUCCESSFULLY CLOSE SUMARÉ DEAL
June 16 Orbcomm Inc:
* Orbcomm Inc - issued and sold to Inthinc Holdings, Llc,1.6 million shares of co's common at a purchase price of $9.66 per share - sec filing Source text - bit.ly/2twLtyO Further company coverage:
* REG-BEKAERT AND ARCELORMITTAL SUCCESSFULLY CLOSE SUMARÉ DEAL
* Berkshire Hathaway to buy C$400 mln of Home Capital's shares
* Says signs contract with Weizmann Forex to offer Western Union money transfer services in India Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Georgina Prodhan)