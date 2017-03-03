March 3 Arconic Inc

* Orbis Investment Management says it intends to vote in favour of Elliott Associates' slate of independent nominees to join board of Arconic Inc

* Orbis Investment Management currently owns about 12.4 million shares of Arconic, or 2.8% of shares outstanding

* Orbis Investment Management says it does not believe Arconic can reflect its true value under leadership of its current CEO, Dr. Klaus Kleinfeld