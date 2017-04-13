UPDATE 1-UBS, Credit Suisse need to draft credible insolvency plans - SNB
* Swiss central bank out with 2017 financial stability report
April 13 Orbital ATK Inc:
* Orbital ATK Inc - entered into an extension agreement with its credit agreement lenders - sec filing
* Orbital ATK - agreement to further extend to June 30, 2017 deadline for filing form 10-k for fiscal year ended Dec 31, 2016, form 10-Q for q1 of 2017 Source text (bit.ly/2o8R6RT) Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, June 14 An investment company is planning to offer a novel kind of fund that would offer U.S. investors direct access to foreign stocks, while tamping down the risk of currency declines, regulatory filings showed on Wednesday.
* Western Digital’s Sandisk subsidiaries seek injunctive relief against Toshiba corporation in the Superior Court of California