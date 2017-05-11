BRIEF-Pfizer begins Phase 1 clinical trial to evaluate investigational Group B streptococcus vaccine
May 11 Orbital ATK Inc:
* Files for non-timely 10-Q - sec filing
* Says will not be able to file Q1 form 10-Q without unreasonable effort or expense by May 17, 2017 Source text (bit.ly/2r6Rpyr) Further company coverage:
June 19 U.S. drug developer Seattle Genetics Inc said on Monday it would discontinue a late-stage study of its drug to treat older patients with acute myeloid leukemia due to safety concerns.
June 19 Investors are hoping the Federal Reserve will allow big U.S. banks to put an estimated $150 billion in idle capital toward stock buybacks, dividends and profit-boosting investments in the coming weeks after conducting a regular examination of financial strength.