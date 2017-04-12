April 12 Orbital Atk Inc

* Orbital ATK receives foreign military sales award for sidewinder missile rocket motors

* Award is an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract estimated to be $67 million when fully optioned

* Has received a contract award from U.S. Air force for production of rocket motors for AIM-9P missile

* Work for current fms order is expected to run through February 2022