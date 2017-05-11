May 11 Orbital Atk Inc
* Orbital ATK announces first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.23
* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $1.15
* Q1 revenue $1.085 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.09
billion
* Company reaffirms full-year financial guidance
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.37 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* In Q1 of 2017, orbital ATK booked approximately $1,640
million in new firm and option orders
* FY2017 earnings per share view $6.10, revenue view $4.60
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
