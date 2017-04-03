April 3 Orbite Technologies Inc
* Orbite announces filing for stay of proceedings on
creditors
* Orbite Technologies Inc - filed a notice of intention to
make a proposal under bankruptcy and insolvency act
* Orbite Technologies Inc - "ensuing existence of material
uncertainty about company's ability to continue as a going
concern"
* Orbite Technologies Inc- PriceWaterhouseCoopers Inc has
been appointed as trustee in proposal proceedings of Orbite
* Orbite - filing of NOI has effect of imposing an automatic
30-day stay of proceedings that will protect co and its assets
from claims of creditors
* Orbite Technologies Inc says company to resume its
production efforts as soon as possible and hopefully continue as
a going concern
