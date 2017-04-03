April 3 Orbite Technologies Inc

* Orbite announces filing for stay of proceedings on creditors

* Orbite Technologies Inc - filed a notice of intention to make a proposal under bankruptcy and insolvency act

* Orbite Technologies Inc - "ensuing existence of material uncertainty about company's ability to continue as a going concern"

* Orbite Technologies Inc- PriceWaterhouseCoopers Inc has been appointed as trustee in proposal proceedings of Orbite

* Orbite - filing of NOI has effect of imposing an automatic 30-day stay of proceedings that will protect co and its assets from claims of creditors

* Orbite Technologies Inc says company to resume its production efforts as soon as possible and hopefully continue as a going concern