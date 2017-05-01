May 1 Orbite Technologies Inc
* Orbite provides corporate update
* Approximately 39 full time employee equivalents, out of
81, have been temporarily laid-off
* Is now under protection of companies' creditors
arrangement act
* Orbite technologies inc - Denis Arguin, vice-president of
engineering and operations, left company on April 28
* Orbite Technologies Inc - most of layoffs are at cap-chat
plant
* Superior court of Quebec's initial order provides for an
initial stay of all proceedings until may 29, 2017
* Orbite Technologies - repayment of principal under main
agreements with Investissement Québec, Canada economic
development is scheduled to commence in 2020, 2021
