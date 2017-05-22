May 22 Orbotech Ltd

* Orbotech Ltd - Israel Tax Authority conducted an investigation that involved document collection at co’s headquarters in Israel and at office of co’s tax consultant

* Orbotech Ltd - several of co’s employees, including officers, are being questioned, as are tax consultants from co’s independent registered accounting firm

* Orbotech Ltd - the criminal investigation relates to tax positions taken by the company in the audit period as well as in prior periods

* Orbotech Ltd says it is co-operating with the Israel Tax Authority - sec filing

* Orbotech Ltd - On May 21, co received tax assessment from ita with respect to fiscal 2012-2014t period, which challenges co's positions on several issues