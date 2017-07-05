BRIEF-IHeartCommunications announces extension of private term loan offers
* iHeartCommunications Inc announces extension of private term loan offers
July 5 Orchids Paper Products Co:
* Orchids paper products company receives lender consent for amendment of credit agreements
* Orchids paper products co says will target any potential refinancing transaction to close and fund in q3 of 2017
* Company is considering a range of possible refinancing alternatives.
* Orchids paper products - credit agreement amendment, struck fixed charge coverage for period ended june 30, 2017, thereby waiving requirement for cash reserve
* Orchids paper products co - company is considering a range of possible refinancing alternatives
* Orchids paper products co - entered into amendment no. 5 to its second amended and restated credit agreement dated june 25, 2015
* Orchids paper products co -agreed not to make any dividend or other distribution payment with respect to its equity unless certain conditions are met Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ameresco Inc - on June 29, 2017, Ameresco Inc entered into an amendment to its third amended and restated bank credit facility with Bank Of America
* Cross Country Healthcare Inc- on July 5 entered into a second amendment to its credit agreement dated June 22, 2016