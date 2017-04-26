UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
April 26 O'reilly Automotive Inc
* O’Reilly Automotive Reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 earnings per share $2.83
* Q1 same store sales rose 0.8 percent
* Sees fy 2017 comparable stare sales between 3% to 5%
* sees q2 comparable store sales up 3% to 5%
* Sees fy 2017 total revenue between $9.1 billion to $9.3 billion
* sees q2 diluted earnings per share $3.10 to $3.20
* Sees fy 2017 capital expenditures between $470 million to $500 million
* Sees fy 2017 earnings per share $12.05 to $12.15
* Qtrly sales $2.16 billion versus $2.10 billion
* "unseasonal weather continued in february"
* Q1 earnings per share view $2.88, revenue view $2.22 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $12.36, revenue view $9.21 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* absence of typical spring weather in markets in march, dislocation of tax refunds, continued to create headwinds for remainder of quarter
* Q2 earnings per share view $3.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
