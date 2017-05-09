BRIEF-Element Lifestyle announces $6 mln convertible debenture private placement financing
* Element Lifestyle Retirement announces $6 million convertible debenture private placement financing
May 9 Orexigen Therapeutics Inc
* Orexigen Therapeutics reports financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2017
* Q1 loss per share $4.67
* Q1 revenue $19.1 million
* Orexigen Therapeutics Inc - As of March 31, 2017, Orexigen had $126.6 million in cash, restricted cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Element Lifestyle Retirement announces $6 million convertible debenture private placement financing
* PHH Corporation commences tender offers and consent solicitations for any and all of its 7.375% senior notes due 2019 and 6.375% senior notes due 2021
* Agilysys Inc - Pritchett has been serving as Agilysys's interim CFO since November 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: