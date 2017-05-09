May 9 Orexigen Therapeutics Inc

* Orexigen Therapeutics reports financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2017

* Q1 loss per share $4.67

* Q1 revenue $19.1 million

* Orexigen Therapeutics Inc - As of March 31, 2017, Orexigen had $126.6 million in cash, restricted cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: