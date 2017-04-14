April 14 Orient Bio Inc :

* Says it will issue 12th series unregistered and unsecured private bonds with warrants, to raise 30 billion won in proceeds for operations

* Maturity date is May 16, 2021, coupon rate is 0 percent and yield to maturity is 3 percent for the bonds

* Exercise price is 1,205 won/share and exercise ratio is 100 percent

