UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 28 Orient Group Inc
* Says it and unit have unloaded 515 million yuan ($75.75 million) worth of Founder Securities shares since the beginning of the year
* Says the stake sale will contribute about 118 million yuan worth of investment gains to its 2016 profit
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2tjWwi8
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.7986 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources