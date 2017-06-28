June 28 Orient Group Inc

* Says it and unit have unloaded 515 million yuan ($75.75 million) worth of Founder Securities shares since the beginning of the year

* Says the stake sale will contribute about 118 million yuan worth of investment gains to its 2016 profit

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2tjWwi8

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.7986 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)