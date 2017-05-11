US STOCKS-Wall St rises as tech stocks bounce back
* Fed's Dudley says tight labor market should push inflation up
May 10 Orient Paper Inc
* Orient Paper, Inc. announces first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.08
* Q1 revenue fell 9.4 percent to $25.3 million
* Expect overall price environment to remain relatively stable for remainder of year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HOUSTON, June 19 Hess Corp said on Monday it would sell its stake in enhanced oil recovery (EOR) projects in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico to Occidental Petroleum Corp for $600 million in cash.
PARIS, June 19 Qatar Airways does not see any need for Boeing to make a mid-market jet, saying it could instead tweak the 787-8, the airline's chief executive said on Monday.