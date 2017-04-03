BRIEF-LightInTheBox Holding Co Q1 non-GAAP net loss per ADS $0.01
* Says total orders of product sales were 1.6 million for Q1 of 2017, compared with 1.7 million in same quarter of 2016
April 3 Orient Paper Inc
* Orient Paper receives audit opinion with going concern qualification
* Independent registered public accounting firm included a going concern qualification in its audit opinion
* Audit opinion was relating to company's audited consolidated financial statements for fiscal year ended December 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says total orders of product sales were 1.6 million for Q1 of 2017, compared with 1.7 million in same quarter of 2016
* PNM Resources Inc says management is expected to affirm company's 2017 consolidated ongoing earnings guidance of $1.77 to $1.87 per diluted share
* GDS Holdings Limited signs strategic MOU with Alibaba Group