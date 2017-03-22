March 22 Orient Paper Inc

* Orient Paper - as of Dec 31, 2016, co had assets of about $14.5 million, liabilities of about $20.6 million , resulting in working capital deficiency of about $6.1 million

* Orient Paper - currently seeking to restructure term of liabilities by raising funds through long-term loans to pay off liabilities with shorter terms

* Orient Paper - ability to continue as going concern dependent upon obtaining necessary financing or negotiating terms of existing short-term liabilities

* Orient Paper - in addition to working capital deficit, had entered into contracts with capital expenditure commitments for about $14 million as of Dec 31