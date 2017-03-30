REFILE-UPDATE 1-France's startup scene gains traction led by state bank, Macron factor
* French state investment bank to add 400 mln euros to venture fund
March 30 Orient Securities Co Ltd
* Fy total revenue and other income rmb12.24 billion versus rmb 20.46 billion
* Fy profit of the period attributable to shareholders of the company rmb2.31 billion versus rmb7.33 billion
* Cash dividend of rmb1.50 per share for every 10 shares Source text ( bit.ly/2nDyLhE ) Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* French state investment bank to add 400 mln euros to venture fund
BERN, June 15 The Swiss National Bank (SNB) on Thursday left the door open to pushing interest rates further into negative territory if needed after it maintained its ultra-loose monetary policy.
* BALDER WINS LAND ALLOCATION AGREEMENT UPPSALA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)