UPDATE 2-South African Airways gets state funds to avoid default
* Opposition DA says decision a blow to Treasury's credibility (Adds Treasury, opposition comment)
June 30 Orient Securities Co Ltd
* Notice from CSRC received by Pan Fei, an independent non-executive director of company
* Pan Fei received advance notice of administrative penalties and prohibition to access market
* Notice issued by China Securities Regulatory Commission
* CSRC intends to issue a warning and impose a fine of RMB50,000 on Pan
* Warning and fine related to suspected illegal acts of information disclosure of Jiangsu Yabaite Technology during Pan's tenure as an independent director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, July 1 The European Central Bank is working on moving away from its ultra-easy monetary policy, Jens Weidmann, head of Germany's Bundesbank and a member of the ECB's rate-setting body, said on Saturday.
JOHANNESBURG, July 1 South Africa's government on Saturday said it had transferred an undisclosed amount to South African Airways for the state carrier to pay back loans of about 2.3 billion rand ($176 million) to lender Standard Chartered.