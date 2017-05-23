BRIEF-Reliance Communications initiates monetisation programme for real estate properties
* Says co has initiated monetisation programme for its real estate properties Source text: (http://bit.ly/2tQJ2au) Further company coverage:
May 23 Oriental Interest Bhd :
* Unit entered into 4 separate conditional sale and purchase agreements for proposed acquisitions
* Oriental interest says proposed acquisitions entail acquisitions of the lands by unit from vendors for a purchase consideration of 129.2 million rgt Source text :(bit.ly/2qKzWgM) Further company coverage:
June 21 Canadian lender Home Capital Group Inc said Berkshire Hathaway Inc will provide a new C$2 billion line of credit to its unit Home Trust Co and indirectly buy C$400 million ($300.2 million) of its common shares in a private placement.
TAIPEI, June 22 Taiwan's Foxconn will continue to pursue an acquisition of Toshiba Corp's chip business, a day after the troubled conglomerate chose a rival suitor as the preferred bidder, the head of Foxconn's Japanese unit said.