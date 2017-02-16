UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 16 Oriflame Holding AG
* Says long-term financial targets of local currency sales growth of approximately 10 percent per annum and an operating margin of 15 percent remain
* Says a roadmap of how to reach operating margin target will be presented on Capital Markets Day
* Presents an increased level of market disclosure to include the Company's three largest markets per Business Area as per the 2016 year-end sales results
* China accounted for 11 percent of group sales in 2016, Russia for 17 percent, Mexico for 7 percent and Poland for 4 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources