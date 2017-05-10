May 10 Oriflame Holding Ag

* Q1 local currency sales increased by 8% and euro sales increased by 11% to eur 340.1m (eur 305.8m).

* Q1 ebitda amounted to eur 40.4m (eur 27.7m).

* year to date sales development is approximately 9% in local currency and development in q2 to date is approximately 11% in local currency

* Q1 EBIT eur 29.8m (21.1)

* Reuters poll: oriflame q1 sales were seen at 343 million eur, ebit at 31.4 million