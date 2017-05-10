UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 10 Oriflame Holding Ag
* Q1 local currency sales increased by 8% and euro sales increased by 11% to eur 340.1m (eur 305.8m).
* Q1 ebitda amounted to eur 40.4m (eur 27.7m).
* year to date sales development is approximately 9% in local currency and development in q2 to date is approximately 11% in local currency
* Q1 EBIT eur 29.8m (21.1)
* Reuters poll: oriflame q1 sales were seen at 343 million eur, ebit at 31.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Anna Ringstrom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources