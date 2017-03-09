March 9 Origin Enterprises Plc:

* Acquired 100 per cent interest in digital agricultural services group, Resterra Group

* Deal for an initial cash consideration of GBP 11.4 million

* Origin enterprises-additional contingent deferred consideration of up to GBP 4.8 million will be payable based upon achievement of specific profit targets

* Deal funded from existing bank facilities, is expected to be earnings enhancing in first full year of ownership