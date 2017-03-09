UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 9 Origin Enterprises Plc:
* Acquired 100 per cent interest in digital agricultural services group, Resterra Group
* Deal for an initial cash consideration of GBP 11.4 million
* Origin enterprises-additional contingent deferred consideration of up to GBP 4.8 million will be payable based upon achievement of specific profit targets
* Deal funded from existing bank facilities, is expected to be earnings enhancing in first full year of ownership Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources