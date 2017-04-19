BRIEF-linde North America announces new production joint venture with Air Products
* linde North America-new production jv with Air Products to build a large-scale air separation unit and industrial gas liquefier in glenmont, NY
April 19 Orion Engineered Carbons SA:
* Confirms guidance for 2017 and announces expectations for first quarter 2017 and earnings and conference call date
* Estimates that adjusted EBITDA for Q1 of 2017 will be in range of EUR58 to EUR59 million
* Revenue and volume for quarter expected to be in range of EUR303m to EUR305m and 274 thousand metric tons to 276 thousand metric tons
* Company also confirms its previous full-year 2017 EBITDA guidance of EUR220 to EUR240 million.
June 15 Nike Inc said on Thursday it would cut about 2 percent of its global workforce as part of efforts to simplify its organizational structure, that will bring down its business segments to four from six.
* Thermo fisher scientific expands access to genome editing with hands-on workshop