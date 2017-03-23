March 23 Orion Engineered Carbons SA:

* Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. announces pricing of secondary common stock offering

* Says secondary offering priced at $18.75 per share

* Orion Engineered Carbons SA - pricing of secondary offering of 5 million common shares of co by Kinove Luxembourg Holdings 1 S.À.R.L., certain other sellers

* Orion Engineered Carbons SA - Kinove Holdings will sell 4.57 million common shares and other selling shareholders will sell remaining 427,508 shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: