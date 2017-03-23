BRIEF-Adesto Technologies prices public offering of common stock
* Adesto Technologies Corporation prices public offering of common stock
March 23 Orion Engineered Carbons SA:
* Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. announces pricing of secondary common stock offering
* Says secondary offering priced at $18.75 per share
* Orion Engineered Carbons SA - pricing of secondary offering of 5 million common shares of co by Kinove Luxembourg Holdings 1 S.À.R.L., certain other sellers
* Orion Engineered Carbons SA - Kinove Holdings will sell 4.57 million common shares and other selling shareholders will sell remaining 427,508 shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc sees IPO of 10 million shares of its common stock priced between $20.00 and $21.00 per share - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2svMN8X) Further company coverage:
LONDON, June 15 DP Eurasia, the Domino's Pizza franchise holder in Russia and Turkey, has set a price range of between 200 and 230 pence a share for its initial public offer on the London Stock Exchange, implying a market capitalisation of up to 331 million pounds ($422 million).