Feb 23 Orion Engineered Carbons Sa
* Orion engineered carbons S.A. announces fourth quarter and
full year 2016 financial results
* Q4 earnings per share eur 0.31
* Q4 revenue eur 276.3 million versus I/B/E/S view eur 250.1
million
* Q4 earnings per share view eur 0.32 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Expects full year adjusted ebitda for 2017 to be in range
of eur220 million and eur240 million for 2017
* Qtrly adjusted EPS eur 0.39
* Total volumes increased by 17.1 kmt, or 6.5 pct, to 280.6
kmt in Q4 of 2016 compared to 263.5 kmt in Q4 of 2015
