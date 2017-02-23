Feb 23 Orion Engineered Carbons Sa

* Orion engineered carbons S.A. announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results

* Q4 earnings per share eur 0.31

* Q4 revenue eur 276.3 million versus I/B/E/S view eur 250.1 million

* Q4 earnings per share view eur 0.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Expects full year adjusted ebitda for 2017 to be in range of eur220 million and eur240 million for 2017

* Qtrly adjusted EPS eur 0.39

* Total volumes increased by 17.1 kmt, or 6.5 pct, to 280.6 kmt in Q4 of 2016 compared to 263.5 kmt in Q4 of 2015