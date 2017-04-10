April 10 Orion Group Holdings Inc:
* Orion Group Holdings Inc announces acquisition of central
texas concrete construction contractor
* Orion Group Holdings Inc - deal for $6 million in cash
* Orion Group Holdings Inc - deal for $6 million
* Orion Group Holdings Inc- believe TBC will be neutral to
slightly accretive to 2017 earnings
* Orion Group Holdings - sellers have an opportunity to
earn additional $2 million over three year period based on
achievement of certain financial targets
* Orion Group Holdings Inc says acquisition of Tony Bagliore
Concrete Inc
* Orion Group Holdings Inc- will rebrand TBC as TAS
commercial concrete and operate under one common brand for
commercial concrete segment
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: