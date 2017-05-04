Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
June 19 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Monday:
May 4 Orion Group Holdings Inc:
* Orion Group Holdings, Inc. Reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 loss per share $0.07
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Affirming ebitda growth guidance for full year 2017
* Orion Group Holdings Inc - believe tbc will be neutral to slightly accretive to 2017 earnings
* Orion Group Holdings - backlog as of march 31, 2017 was about $395 million, which compares with backlog under contract at march 31, 2016 of about $385 million
* Qtrly contract revenues were $138.8 million, an increase of 7.0 pct, as compared to revenues of $129.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HONG KONG/TOKYO, June 19 Under pressure in Japan from Wall Street rivals and anticipating more deals in the United States or by American companies overseas, Nomura Holdings is boosting its U.S. investment banking business, including some senior hires in the technology and finance sectors.
OSLO, June 19 The High Court of the Marshall Islands has dismissed with prejudice a lawsuit brought by tanker firm Frontline to stop rival DHT selling a major stake to shipper BW Group, DHT said on Monday.