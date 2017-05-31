BRIEF-Zhuguang Holdings says Zhuguang Group entered into SP agreement
* Group expects to recognise an unaudited accounting gain of approximately HK$380 million from disposal
May 31 Orion Real Estate Ltd:
* Deran Dabideen has been appointed as chief financial officer with effect from 1 June 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
LAGOS, June 22 Etisalat Nigeria had already repaid $500 million of $1.2 billion in loans owed to banks before it defaulted in February due to a currency devaluation, a senior executive told Reuters on Thursday.
OTTAWA, June 22 Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday as the energy and financial sectors advanced, while non-bank lender Home Capital Group jumped after it said it will get a line of credit from Berkshire Hathaway.