April 4 Orion Real Estate Limited
* Group revenue increased from r42.8 million in december
2015 to r47.7 million in december 2016
* For six months to dec 31, operating profit decreased by
65.7 pct from r10.2 million to r3.5 million
* While trading conditions remained tight during reporting
period, future prospects has improved since prior period
* This is set to continue in second half of year
* For six months to dec 31, headline and diluted headline
earnings per share at 0.42 cents versus 0.80 cents year ago
