April 4 Orion Real Estate Limited

* Group revenue increased from r42.8 million in december 2015 to r47.7 million in december 2016

* For six months to dec 31, operating profit decreased by 65.7 pct from r10.2 million to r3.5 million

* While trading conditions remained tight during reporting period, future prospects has improved since prior period

* This is set to continue in second half of year

* For six months to dec 31, headline and diluted headline earnings per share at 0.42 cents versus 0.80 cents year ago