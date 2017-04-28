BRIEF-Clifton Bancorp Inc to pay $0.25 special dividend
* Clifton Bancorp Inc - declared a special cash dividend of $0.25 per share on its outstanding common stock, payable on or about July 13, 2017
April 28 Oritani Financial Corp
* Oritani Financial Corp. Reports earnings and dividend
* Oritani Financial Corp qtrly earnings per share $0.54
* Oritani Financial Corp - net interest income increased by $1.6 million to $26.8 million for three months ended March 31, 2017
* Oritani Financial-is considering balance sheet restructure which,among other effects,would offset portion of real estate JV gain realized in quarter ended March 31
* Oritani Financial- if enacted,balance sheet restructure to likely result in prepayment fees that would negatively impact results for quarter,year ending June 30, 2017
* HFF arranges $125 million refinancing for a high-quality retail center in El segundo, CA
* Five Oaks Investment Corp. announces public offering of additional shares of common stock