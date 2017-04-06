April 6 Orix Corp

* Says it repurchased 4.9 million shares for 8.28 billion yen in total from March 1 to March 31

* Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on Oct. 26, 2016

* Says it accumulatively repurchased 6.5 million shares for 10.89 billion yen in total as of March 31

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/qqSiVA

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)