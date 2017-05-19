May 19 Orkla Asa:

* Orkla Care has signed and closed an agreement to purchase 100% of the shares in the Danish company Riemann Holding A/S

* The company will be consolidated into Orkla’s financial statements as from 1 June 2017.

* The parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price.

* In 2016, Riemann had a reported turnover of DKK 133.5 million (approx. NOK 168 million) and EBITDA of DKK 26.4 million (approx. NOK 33 million).

* The company holds good positions in the sun protection and antiperspirant markets, and with the acquisition of Riemann, Orkla Care is strengthening its presence in the pharmacy channel.