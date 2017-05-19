UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 19 Orkla Asa:
* Orkla Care has signed and closed an agreement to purchase 100% of the shares in the Danish company Riemann Holding A/S
* The company will be consolidated into Orkla’s financial statements as from 1 June 2017.
* The parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price.
* In 2016, Riemann had a reported turnover of DKK 133.5 million (approx. NOK 168 million) and EBITDA of DKK 26.4 million (approx. NOK 33 million).
* The company holds good positions in the sun protection and antiperspirant markets, and with the acquisition of Riemann, Orkla Care is strengthening its presence in the pharmacy channel. Source text: here Further company coverage: (Reporting By Camilla Knudsen)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources