May 5 Orkla Asa:

* Orkla food ingredients, through its wholly owned subsidiary Eisunion GmbH, has signed and completed to purchase 100 percent of the shares in the German sales and distribution company Eis Ludwig Gräbner gmbh

* Eis Gräbner is a privately owned company established in 1929 and has 18 employees

* The company’s head office and warehouse are located in Hannover, Germany

* In 2016, Eis Gräbner had a turnover of EUR 6.5 million (approx. NOK 61 million). Several cost measures have been identified and will be implemented over the next two years

* Source text for Eikon: [here ] Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord)