May 9 Orkla Asa

* Orkla CEO Peter Ruzicka repeats plans to divest from aluminum producer Sapa, but declines to give details on the timing

* "I will not comment on the timing of our exit from Sapa, except to say that we have been very clear that Sapa is not part of our core business," Ruzicka says during Orkla's Q1 results presentation

* "We will eventually exit our holding in Sapa, but I cannot give any details about timing or (whether it will be an) IPO, a sale or a dual track process, Ruzicka says

* Orkla holds 50 pct stake in Sapa, and Norsk Hydro has the remaining 50 pct Further company coverage: (Reporting By Joachim Dagenborg)