May 16 Orkla Asa

* Orkla Food Ingredients, through its partially owned subsidiary Dragsbæk A/S, has signed and carried out an agreement to purchase 80% of the shares of SR Food A/S, the Danish sales and distribution company

* In 2016, SR Food’s EBIT came to DKK 11.3 million (approximately NOK 14 million)

* The parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price